2023 Job Olympics making grilled cheese.jpg
Photo by Jason Wert

The 2023 Job Olympics were held on Thursday, March 23, in the gym at Branson High School.

The Job Olympics is a competition for students with disabilities where they work through real-life situations and job situations as they are being prepared for life after school. Volunteers from across the community with experience in work scenarios judge the competition.

Competitions took place in a variety of situations, such as restocking vending machines; bagging online orders for grocery stores; car detailing; hotel room cleaning; animal care; and culinary arts.

The culinary arts program featured students competing to create gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches of their own recipe. This year, the competition was won by Molly Prochaska. Second place was John Miller, and Hunter Hoffman finished third.

Here are the winning recipes:

 

First place: The Spicy Molly

 

Ingredients

2 pieces of Sourdough bread

Butter

Shredded Chicken

2 Slices of Ham

Sharp cheddar cheese

Pepper jack cheese

Colby jack cheese

Chipotle Sauce

 

Directions

Butter one side of each piece of bread

Mix cooked chicken with 2 tablespoons of Chipotle Sauce

Add 2 slices of Sharp Cheddar Cheese to the bread

Add chicken with Chipotle Sauce to the bread

Add 2 slices of Pepper Jack Cheese 

Add 2 slices of Ham

Add 2 slices of Colby Jack Cheese

Add 2 slices of Ham 

Add 2 slices of Colby Jack Cheese

Top with other piece of bread

Cook until golden brown

 

Second Place: The Spicy Deluxe

 

Ingredients

Texas Toast

Shredded Chicken

Buffalo Sauce

Swiss

Pepper Jack Cheese

Bacon

Butter

Ranch Dressing

 

Directions

Butter one side of each piece of bread

Head Chicken and Bacon in microwave

Mix buffalo sauce with the chicken in a bowl

Add 2 slices Pepper Jack

Add Chicken and sauce

Add Bacon

Add 2 Slices of Swiss Cheese

Cook until cheese is melted and golden brown

Ranch Dipping Sauce 

 

Third Place: Hunter Hoffman Grilled Cheese Sandwich

 

Ingredients

2 slices of Sourdough Bread

3 Tablespoons butter

Minced Garlic

2 Slices Pepper Jack Cheese

2 Slices Gouda Cheese

2 Slices of Turkey

Bacon-Butter spread

 

Directions 

Butter one side of each piece of bread

Place one piece of bread butter side down on the griddle

Add minced Garlic

Add 2 Slices of Pepper Jack Cheese

Add 2 Slices of Turkey

Add 2 Slices of Gouda Cheese

Place the second piece of bread butter side up on top.

Grill until golden brown.

Dylan Pratt.jpg
2023 Job Olympics setting the table.jpg
2023 Job Olympics animal care 1.jpg
2023 Job Olympics animal care 2.jpg
2023 Job Olympics building a birdhouse.jpg
2023 Job Olympics cleaning.jpg
2023 Job Olympics vending stocking.jpg
2023 Job Olympics T-shirt.jpg
2023 Job Olympics Madison Horner.jpg
2023 Job Olympics File Sorting.jpg
2023 Job Olympics Pamphlet Restocking.jpg
2023 Job Olympics Car Detailing.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.