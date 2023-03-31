The 2023 Job Olympics were held on Thursday, March 23, in the gym at Branson High School.
The Job Olympics is a competition for students with disabilities where they work through real-life situations and job situations as they are being prepared for life after school. Volunteers from across the community with experience in work scenarios judge the competition.
Competitions took place in a variety of situations, such as restocking vending machines; bagging online orders for grocery stores; car detailing; hotel room cleaning; animal care; and culinary arts.
The culinary arts program featured students competing to create gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches of their own recipe. This year, the competition was won by Molly Prochaska. Second place was John Miller, and Hunter Hoffman finished third.
Here are the winning recipes:
First place: The Spicy Molly
Ingredients
2 pieces of Sourdough bread
Butter
Shredded Chicken
2 Slices of Ham
Sharp cheddar cheese
Pepper jack cheese
Colby jack cheese
Chipotle Sauce
Directions
Butter one side of each piece of bread
Mix cooked chicken with 2 tablespoons of Chipotle Sauce
Add 2 slices of Sharp Cheddar Cheese to the bread
Add chicken with Chipotle Sauce to the bread
Add 2 slices of Pepper Jack Cheese
Add 2 slices of Ham
Add 2 slices of Colby Jack Cheese
Add 2 slices of Ham
Add 2 slices of Colby Jack Cheese
Top with other piece of bread
Cook until golden brown
Second Place: The Spicy Deluxe
Ingredients
Texas Toast
Shredded Chicken
Buffalo Sauce
Swiss
Pepper Jack Cheese
Bacon
Butter
Ranch Dressing
Directions
Butter one side of each piece of bread
Head Chicken and Bacon in microwave
Mix buffalo sauce with the chicken in a bowl
Add 2 slices Pepper Jack
Add Chicken and sauce
Add Bacon
Add 2 Slices of Swiss Cheese
Cook until cheese is melted and golden brown
Ranch Dipping Sauce
Third Place: Hunter Hoffman Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Ingredients
2 slices of Sourdough Bread
3 Tablespoons butter
Minced Garlic
2 Slices Pepper Jack Cheese
2 Slices Gouda Cheese
2 Slices of Turkey
Bacon-Butter spread
Directions
Butter one side of each piece of bread
Place one piece of bread butter side down on the griddle
Add minced Garlic
Add 2 Slices of Pepper Jack Cheese
Add 2 Slices of Turkey
Add 2 Slices of Gouda Cheese
Place the second piece of bread butter side up on top.
Grill until golden brown.
