The system isn’t even completely in place and the Branson Police Department’s new FLOCK license plate reading system has already produced results.
Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt told Branson Tri-Lakes News all of the cameras the department has obtained for the system aren’t fully functional, but in the first week of operation four arrests were made because of alerts from the license plate readers.
The department made an arrest and recovered a vehicle from an out-of-state theft, made an arrest for someone who failed to register as a sex offender, and apprehended two suspect vehicles connected to crimes in the Branson area.
“When you look at us stopping stolen cars from out of town,” Schmitt said, “When they bring a stolen car here, they dump it and steal one from here. So to get them before they do it here is obviously our goal. [The system has] given us a heads up as soon as they hit the town and our guys are on the lookout for them and stop them before they victimize everybody.”
Schmitt said one of the arrested was connected to thefts of copper in the area. When they stopped the car, they found a large quantity of stolen copper inside and were able to charge the occupants with the theft.
The chief wanted to reassure citizens the cameras were not for routine law enforcement actions.
“It’s not for traffic violations and doesn’t work like that,” Schmitt said. “They are not a red light camera, or a speed camera. The system doesn’t do facial recognition. It just looks for license plates.”
