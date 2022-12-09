Children in Stone County had the chance to shop with an area hero and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Unite Table Rock Lake hosted their 3rd Annual Shop with a Hero event at Wal-Mart in Branson West. The event served Stone County children as they got to walk around the store and shop for toys with police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and Army soldiers.
Unite Table Rock Lake Shop with a Hero Chair Carrie Padilla told Branson Tri-Lakes News six organizations had heroes in attendance to shop with the kids.
“This was our third year and we served 54 children,” Padilla said. “We had (representatives) from the Stone County Sheriff’s Department, Branson West Police Department, Kimberling City Police Department, Reeds Spring Police Department, Southern Stone County Fire Department and the US Army.”
Padilla said seeing the children have fun and interact with the heroes is always a special moment at the event.
“Seeing the joy on the kids’ faces and the bond they get with their local heroes is my favorite part,” Padilla said. “This is truly a community event and it takes our community working together to make it possible. Together we achieve more!”
Unite Table Rock Lake is still taking donations for their annual Stone County toy drive.
“This year we have around 250 families registered for toy distribution,” Padilla said. “Parents and guardians will come shop for their children in our ‘toy store’ along with getting stockings, hygiene products and lightly used clothing, shoes, and more. Each family will also get a food box with non-perishable items.”
Padilla said it’s not too late to help spread Christmas joy.
“People can donate money, buy various items to go in the store, sponsor a family or volunteer on the days of the events,” Padilla said.
For more information or visit ‘Unite Table Rock Lake’ page on Facebook.
