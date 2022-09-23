The scheduled improvements to Cantwell Park are completed according to Branson Parks and Recreation staff.
The city had previously announced repairs and improvements to the basketball court in the park at North Sunshine and Mockingbird Lane. The city resurfaced the court, added LED lighting, a new retaining wall, basketball goals, fencing, and a picnic table area for spectators.
“The improvements to Cantwell Park look great. I am thankful to our employees who stepped up to help us save taxpayer money on this project,” Branson Parks & Recreation Director Cindy Shook said. “We are excited about focusing on improving other neighborhood parks as well and plan to tackle a couple more next year.”
The Parks and Recreation staff performed much of the work for the upgrades in an effort to help keep the project cost under the $80,000 allocated in the 2022 capital budget because of the increased costs for materials due to inflation. The efforts of the staff not only kept the project under budget, but the final cost of $53,000 was $27,000 under the budgeted amount.
The Branson Parks and Recreation department manages 16 parks with around 300 acres of land.
