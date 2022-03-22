Seniors at the Branson Hollister Senior Center get to “move it move it” thanks to a local foundation’s desire to promote health in senior citizens.
The center hosts weekly Zumba classes and yoga classes free to seniors thanks to a grant from the Skaggs Legacy Foundation.
“There are a lot of benefits to Zumba,” Holly Johnson, one of two Zumba instructors at the senior center, said in a press statement. “Zumba helps improve balance and fitness. It can easily be modified and adjusted if someone can’t do some of the movements. The mental aspect of it is excellent too. If you come in at a bad mood, you’ll leave in a good mood.”
The social aspects of the activities are also helpful in promoting mental health.
“With Zumba, you are family,” Johnson said. “We are not a dance class. We come in and we socialize.”
Marcie Kerr of Branson said the programs help her keep her mind active and clear.
“Another benefit of it is memory,” she said. “You have to memorize the routines and it requires you to follow patterns and remember the movements. I really love Zumba. It’s something I look forward to doing.”
Zumba takes place Mondays and Wednesdays, with yoga on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Skaggs Foundation not only funded the class fees, but also bought mats and other materials needed for the classes.
“Yoga is really good for strength, flexibility and balance, and it keeps you in great shape,” said yoga instructor Marie Powers.
More information about the classes can be found online at bransonhollisterseniorcenter.com.
The Zumba and Yoga classes, along with a limited number of other classes, are funded by a Skaggs Legacy Endowment grant. The grant is one of 30 the foundation has funded in the past year. To find out more about the Skaggs Foundation, visit their website, skaggsfoundation.org.
