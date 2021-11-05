An Illinois man is facing a felony charge of abandonment of a corpse, along with multiple other charges in connection with a deadly accident in Taney County.
Timothy Hood II, of Westville, Illinois, is accused of fleeing an accident on Oct.23, , which left Edward Cummins dead. He is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a class D felony, and abandonment of a corpse, a class E felony. He is also facing multiple misdemeanor charges related to operation of the vehicle.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in court documents they were called to an “injury crash” on Route EE east of Missouri Highway 176 near Merriam Woods involving a red 2003 Pontiac Sunfire around 10 p.m. When the trooper arrived on the scene, he found Cummins dead inside the vehicle, and noticed that both front airbags had deployed, indicating two passengers.
The MSHP trooper reported the Merriam Woods police chief then informed him that he had seen the suspect vehicle earlier in the evening with two men inside the car. The car was seen driving onto Spruce Avenue.
Troopers O’Hara and Elledge found people on Spruce Avenue who had been visited by Hood. Two witnesses told the troopers Hood was “highly intoxicated” and that “Cummins was in the vehicle, passed out because he was drunk.” The witnesses said that Hood had left their home minutes before the time of the crash, and one stated that she wondered if they would be able to make it home.
When Taney County Ambulance District arrived at the accident site, paramedics noted they had passed an individual who was laying at the side of the road. They had passed him because they were responding to the accident site. When police responded to the location they did not find a person.
MSHP troopers made contact with the next of kin for Cummins and then spoke with Hood’s mother who stated she was “very sure Timothy would have been driving the vehicle” and was “nervous” because she could not reach her son. On Oct. 24, troopers contacted Hood’s girlfriend to see if she had contacted him, and she told the troopers that they were at the “big cross on 160” waiting for a Taney County Deputy so that Hood could “turn himself in.”
Troopers then met with Hood and found “obvious injuries” to his hands and head.
Hood told the troopers he “woke up next to a tree” near the crash site. Hood’s girlfriend then said she and her mother picked Hood up from near the crash scene after seeing him near the road.
The trooper stated he felt that Hood could be likely to not appear in court because he had fled the scene of the accident to avoid prosecution.
Hood is in the Taney County Jail pending arraignment on Nov. 22, before Judge Yarnell. Hood currently has no attorney listed in Missouri Casenet, but was “informed he needs to apply” for a public defender.
