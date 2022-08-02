The city of Branson has honored a volunteer with the Ozark Mountain Christmas Committee.
The Board of Aldermen gave Katie McVicar the “You’ve Been Caught” award for the month of July. Mayor Larry Milton read the award text saying she received the award for her “willingness to get involved with a community initiative and her dedication to that initiative.”
The city called McVicar “a great example of one citizen who took initiative to get involved and in doing so is making a positive impact on our community.”
McVicar joked as she began her comments by saying as a former public school teacher “she always had something to say.”
“I love this community, I love the people in this community,” she said. “I chose to move here five years ago and I was so excited when I saw the invitation on a Facebook page that anybody could come to the Ozark Mountain Christmas committee. So I thought it was a good way to get involved in Branson and contribute to what you’re doing here. This is an amazing place and I’m glad to be a part of it.”
Alderman Marshall Howden said McVicar is unique at the meetings of the committee because most of the members are with an organization with a connection to Ozark Mountain Christmas.
“We go around the room [at meetings] and introduce ourselves,” Howden said. “‘I’m Marshall with the city of Branson’ or ‘I’m Sue Braun with the Vacation Channel’ and go down the list, and then look at Katie and say ‘where are you from again?’ That’s the whole thing about this, she’s just a citizen who decided to come, and she’s one of the few who took us up on that.”
Milton said McVicar was a “great example of what makes our community great.”
