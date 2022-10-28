Branson firefighters were called to an unusual accident just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, near The Shoppes at Branson Hills.
A vehicle drove through a fence at the top of a parking lot retaining wall, then rolled to the bottom of the hillside beyond the wall.
Branson Fire Truck 2, Engine 10, Engine 30, and Chiefs 4 and 5 responded to the call.
Firefighters found the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries. The driver was assisted by fire crews and used a rope system to get the victim up the hill to Taney County Ambulance District EMTs.
“I’m very proud of the work done by all the emergency responders from the fire department, police department, and TCAD to complete this technical rescue,” Branson Fire Division Chief Ben Bonner told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
TCAD rushed the patient to the hospital.
Branson Police are investigating the cause of the situation.
Emergency personnel had to block traffic flow on Wintergreen Rd. to one lane during the rescue. Crews were on the scene for just under two hours.
