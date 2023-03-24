Branson Parks and Recreation is giving area pooches the opportunity to root around for goodies from the Easter Bunny.
The annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt will be taking place on Saturday, April 8, at Stockstill Park in Branson.
All dogs must remain on their leash at all times. When a dog touches an egg with its nose, their handler will be able to pick up the egg and put it in a bag. All the eggs contain dog treats or other prizes for the dog.
Pictures will be taken with the Easter Bunny.
A minimum donation of $5 per pet is suggested, with all proceeds going to the Branson Humane Society.
More information about the event can be found at bransonparksandrecreation.com.
