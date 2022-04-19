If it’s time for your little one to take their first steps into formal education, then Branson Public Schools is ready for you.
School officials announced the opening of pre-school registration for the 2022-2023 school year.
Potential students must reside within the boundaries of the Branson School District and will be three or four years old on or before July 31, 2022.
Parents who are interested in enrolling their students should contact the Parents as Teachers program for developmental screenings. A scheduling appointment can be scheduled by calling Cedar Ridge Primary at 417-336-1887.
Information is also available on the Branson Public Schools website, branson.k12.mo.us.
