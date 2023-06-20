The summer may be just underway, but Branson Public Schools are encouraging parents to make note on their calendars now about back to school events for the 2023-2024 school year.
Returning student registration begins on Monday, July 24, through the online parent portal. The district recommends parents use a laptop or desktop computer, or a tablet, to do the registration rather than attempting to do it through a smartphone. If a parent does not have internet access or a home computer, the parent can visit their child’s school to complete registration.
New student enrollment begins Monday, July 31. Parents of students who will be entering Kindergarten through 6th grade should visit the school’s website, branson.k12.mo.us, to check your address versus the school’s attendance zones, so you know which school your child will attend in the 2023-2024 school year.
Registration for all new students will take place in person at the district office, 1756 Bee Creek Road, from July 31 through Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parents will be required to bring proof of residency in the parent/legal guardian’s name with a physical address, such as a utility bill, signed rental/lease agreement, or a property tax statement. A proof of the student’s age, such as a birth certificate or passport, an up-to-date immunization record for the student, and if a guardian or foster parent, a letter of proof of guardianship from the State of Missouri.
In the event a parent or guardian cannot register a student at the district office during the scheduled week, they will also be able to register their student at their student’s school building starting Monday, Aug. 7.
Kindergarten orientation at both Cedar Ridge Elementary and Buchanan Elementary will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. Pre-K and Kindergarten Meet the Teacher events at both schools take place on Aug. 11, 13, and 14, by appointment only.
Branson Junior High School schedule pickup is also on Friday, Aug. 11, with 7th grade between 7:30 and 11 a.m., and 8th grade from noon until 3 p.m.
Open house for all grades will take place on Monday, Aug. 21, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.
High School orientation for 9th grade students will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. with buses running in the morning and evening.
The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 23. The entire school year calendar is available on the district website, branson.k12.mo.us.
