A judge in the 46th Judicial Circuit, which covers Taney County, is facing the possibility of a lawsuit from a former Branson entertainer, following a ruling from the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Bart Rockett filed suit against Judge Eric Eighmy after his children were jailed twice, once following a custody hearing, and a second time when an order was issued for them to be picked up while in Louisiana. Rockett’s suit claimed Eighmy’s actions were outside his purview as a judge and thus he was not protected by judicial immunity; the Missouri Attorney General’s office, who defended Eighmy, claimed the immunity was still valid for the incidents.
According to documents from the 8th Circuit, the first incident took place in 2019 following a hearing where Rockett and his ex-wife Kami Ballard had worked out an agreement for custody where the children would spend a month with Ballard before returning to live with Rockett in California, where the children, then 12 and 14, were seeking careers in the entertainment industry.
The children expressed they did not want to live with Ballard for a month, and an incident between the children and their mother took place in the lobby outside the courtroom. Eighmy, who had unrobed, saw what was happening in the lobby and stepped in. He took the children to a conference room where he allegedly told the children they needed to leave Hollywood or they wouldn’t grow up “normal.” The children continued to protest, so Eighmy put the children in jail, allegedly stating it was to show “what [he] can do.”
Eighmy took the children to two jail cells himself, and the children were ordered to remove shoes, socks, jackets, and jewelry. Lawyers for Rockett claimed the cells were meant for adult detainees or convicts, not for youths. The children were kept in cells separately for about an hour before Eighmy is accused of returning and threatening to send the children to foster care if they did not go with their mother. The children finally capitulated to the demand.
According to Taney County Court Records, in August 2020 a hearing was held related to a petition from the children’s mother where Eighmy had ordered Rockett and the children to appear in court. Rockett and the children were not at the hearing, so Eighmy cited Rockett for contempt of court, and issued an order to have Rockett seized. He also issued a pickup order for the children to be picked up as well.
When the children were picked up in Louisiana, they were read Miranda warnings, and placed in solitary confinement at a juvenile detention center. They were released when the Missouri Supreme Court issued a writ of prohibition which required Eighmy to vacate his orders, and a Louisiana judge released the children following the Missouri Supreme Court’s action.
Rockett filed suit in federal court on civil rights violations, claiming putting the children first in the jail cells in Taney County, and then the Louisiana juvenile detention facility, violated the children’s First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights. Eighmy responded by saying his actions were covered by absolute immunity, but a district court ruled the case could proceed.
A denial of absolute immunity is an immediately appealable decision, which brought the case to the 8th Circuit.
The court noted judicial immunity can only be overcome in two ways: when a judge takes “non-judicial actions” or when a judicial action is taken without any jurisdiction under which to take the action.
In their decision, the court agreed with the district court regarding their decision on the Taney County jail cell incident, but overturned the decision related to the Louisiana detainment.
In the latter part, the court said even if Eighmy had no “express authority to issue the pick-up order” his actions fall under judicial immunity because he had the jurisdiction in the case to issue the order. So regardless of whether his actions were an erroneous interpretation of Missouri law, he cannot be sued for that action.
On the first part, the court said Eighmy’s actions were not covered by judicial immunity because they were actions not “normally performed by a judge.”
The court said judges have broad latitude when it comes to contempt rulings but there are limits to those powers.
“There is no doubt, for example, that judges can direct police officers to bring in counsel in a pending case before the court, but they cannot order the officers to beat them with their nightsticks along the way,” the court wrote in their decision.
The court said Eighmy personally escorting the children to jail took a judicial act too far, which brought it outside of the bounds of judicial immunity. While he had the authority to order an officer or bailiff to escort someone to jail, and can pull members of a case into conference rooms to discuss what happened in the court, he could not take the action himself.
The court cited the fact the children had never been inside the courtroom, so Eighmy could not hold them in contempt for their behavior outside of the courtroom.
In affirming the lower court’s ruling, the 8th Circuit said the overriding factors were the children never being parties in the case, never stepping foot in the courtroom, and Eighmy putting them in the cells himself.
“We have been unable to find any case that extends judicial immunity so far,” the court wrote.
Lawyers for Eighmy also argued to the court that Missouri law allows informal enforcement by judges of child-welfare statutes. The court emphasized that while police officers can take children into custody for actions “injurious to their welfare or the welfare of others,” judges can’t do that action. Judges can only order other people to take charge of children outside of juvenile hearings. The court said Eighmy’s actions were not a “function normally performed by a judge” and thus judicial immunity does not apply to the situation.
The court remanded the case on the Taney County incident for further court proceedings.
“I don’t think this opinion will open the doors to lots of litigation from every disgruntled person who doesn’t like a judge’s ruling,” Rockett’s attorney Hugh Eastwood told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I think judges are going to give the benefit of the doubt most of the time to their fellow judges but the 8th Circuit could not find any case where a judge conducted himself as Judge Eighmy did here. In other words, the 8th Circuit said this is not a situation where the judge was functioning like a judge.”
When contacted by Branson Tri-Lakes News, Eighmy referred our reporter to the Missouri State Attorney General’s Office, who has not commented on the case as of press time.
Should the AG’s office choose not to appeal the decision, the case will be remanded to the district court of Judge Douglas Harpool in Springfield, where it will likely move forward to the discovery phase of the case.
