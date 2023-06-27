On Saturday, June 24, the city of Kimberling City hosted a block party with live music, food trucks , vendors, a kids area and a museum exhibit to celebrate the city turning 50 years old.
Vendors lined Kimberling City Boulevard from the Kimberling Area Library to city hall. A food truck court was set up in the parking lot to the left of city hall. A special kids area was designated in the rear parking lot in front of the Kimberling Police Department. In front of city hall was a stage where musicians performed live music through-out the day. The community center, adjacent to city hall was turned into a museum with exhibits showcasing the history of the city.
