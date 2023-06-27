KC 50 15.jpg

Kimberling City turned 50 with a block party.

 AJ Fahr

On Saturday, June 24, the city of Kimberling City hosted a block party with live music, food trucks , vendors, a kids area and a museum exhibit to celebrate the city turning 50 years old. 

Vendors lined Kimberling City Boulevard from the Kimberling Area Library to city hall. A food truck court was set up in the parking lot to the left of city hall. A special kids area was designated in the rear parking lot in front of the Kimberling Police Department. In front of city hall was a stage where musicians performed live music through-out the day. The community center, adjacent to city hall was turned into a museum with exhibits showcasing the history of the city. 

KC 50 19.jpg

Inside the community center, the city set up a museum of the city's history.
KC 50 18.jpg

Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz is all smiles at the celebration.
KC 50 17.jpg

The parking lot surrounding Kimberling City City Hall was a hub of activities.
KC 50 16.jpg

FaceFXBranson was one of the kid vendors in the police parking lot kids area.
KC 50 14 SSCFPD jacket.jpg

The Stone County Fire Protection District was at the event with a fire truck and several fire fighters.
KC 50 13.jpg

Some vendors had fun things for the kids, including this booth which had bubbles blowing everywhere.
KC 50 12 Todd Lemoine.jpg

Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine was keeping a watchful eye on the celebration.
KC 50 11.jpg

The Missouri Master Gardener from the University of Missouri Extension Office had a booth at the Kimberling City 50th Celebration.
KC 50 10.jpg

Crowds lined Kimberling Boulevard to visit the numerous vendors.
KC 50 9.jpg

Vendors sold all kinds of wares during the event.
KC 50 8.jpg

Pets and their humans enjoyed the day in the sun.
KC 50 7.jpg

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader was in attendance at the Kimberling City 50th Celebration.
KC 50 6.jpg

Families came out to help Kimberling City celebrate its 50th birthday.
KC 50 5.jpg

People waited in line at the food trucks.
KC 50 4.jpg

The parking lot around city hall was tranformed into a food truck court, kids area and stage for live performers.
KC 50 3.jpg

Artist and other vendors were at the Kimberling City 50th Celebration.
KC 50 2.jpg

Scenes from Kimberling City's 50th Celebration on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Vendors lined Kimberling Boulevard.
KC 50 1.jpg

Scenes from Kimberling City's 50th Celebration on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

