Branson Parks &Recreation has announced a donation which will help provide programs for youth at a reduced cost.
The Skaggs Legacy Endowment has given $4,900 to help fund the Parks and Recreation’s Youth Scholarship Program. The program helps area youths who cannot afford the normal participation fees for programs like youth sports, day camps, archery clinics, or swim lessons.
“We are grateful for the support from the Skaggs Legacy Endowment,” Branson Parks & Recreation Director Cindy Shook said in a press statement. “This grant makes it possible for our department to offer scholarships for youth in our community who may not otherwise be able to financially participate in our youth programs which can add so much enjoyment and enriches a child’s life.”
The department estimated the scholarship program will assist 150 area youth in 2022.
The Skaggs Legacy Endowment has awarded one of their 30 local grants to Parks & Recreation for the fourth time since 2015.
A youth must qualify for the free and reduced lunch program at their school to qualify for the scholarship program with Branson Parks & Recreation. More information about the program can be found on the Branson Parks and Recreation website, BransonParksAndRecreation.com. Information can also be picked up at the RecPlex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.