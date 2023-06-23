The latest tax revenue reports for the city of Branson show income pacing a little higher than 2022 at the same point, but behind 2021’s record monthly revenue.
The 1% sales tax report for June shows income of $1,198,625, an increase of 4.4% from 2022’s June total. The 2023 total almost reached the record 2021 income level, falling just over $21,000 short of June 2021’s $1,219,887.
The year-to-date sales tax revenue shows a record amount of revenue for the 1% sales tax at the halfway point of the year. The YTD total of $6,650,426 is 4.8% ahead of 2022’s $6,344,774. Should the revenue continue to follow the current pattern, the city should be able to top $15 million in sales tax revenue for the first time, having fallen $53,400 short in 2022.
The city’s tax revenues are calculated by the Missouri Department of Revenue from tax returns filed in May for sales made in April.
The ½% Transportation Sales Tax showed similar improvement over previous years as the 1% sales tax. The revenue for June was $592,257, a 4.4% increase from 2022, and just over $16,000 behind the record June 2021 total of $608,552.
The year-to-date numbers also show record revenue for the halfway point of the year. The June 2023 total of $3,280,011 is 4.5% above 2022’s total, and the second time in the tax’s history June’s total has topped $3 million.
The ½% Public Safety Sales Tax numbers are just a few thousand dollars different than the Transportation Tax. June 2023 revenue is $591,584, an increase of 4.3% from last year, and just under $17,000 from 2021’s record income.
Year-to-date is 4.8% higher than 2022’s record total of $3,276,873.
The Tourism Tax, which runs a month behind the sales taxes, for May 2023 showed a 3.6% increase to $1,137,776. The monthly total was $43,000 behind 2021’s record monthly income.
Year-to-date, the Tourism Tax revenue has not only set a record, but a milestone. The total of $5,094,517 is not only 3.2% above 2023, but it’s the first time in the tax’s history the month of May has topped $5 million.
The Tourism Tax received in May by the city comes primarily from business sales in April.
When the Tourism Tax is broken out by category, the 3.6% overall increase is heavily driven by the Theaters, who showed a 24.8% increase in revenue from May 2022, with a May record of $272,001. Nightly Rentals showed a 8.7% increase over 2022, with $144,283 in revenue.
Every other metric showed a decline: Amusements were down 2.3%; Hotels & Motels down 3.4%; Restaurants & Concessions down 4.3%, and Campgrounds down 14.2%.
The Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District, who also receive Tourism Tax funds, showed a monthly increase for April but an overall decrease for the year.
The April amount, which is collected in March from February business sales within the TCED area, was $919,885, a 3.2% increase from 2022. The amount is also a record monthly total for April.
The year-to-date amount still shows the TCED behind 2022 by 7.6%. The year started extremely poorly for the TCED with January’s total being 20.7% lower than 2022’s total. The YTD amount has slowly been closing the gap since then, reducing to 12.9% in February, 11.9% in March, and 7.6% in April.
