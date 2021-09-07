Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge are holding a special “9/11 We Remember Ceremony” to honor and remember those who lost their lives twenty years ago in the terrorist attacks.
The event will take place on Saturday, September 11, at 1 p.m. in the Big Cedar Lodge Registration parking lot, 190 Top of the Rock Rd, Ridgedale, MO.
“We will forever remember this day in history and honor those who lost their lives 20 years ago today on 9/11,” Bass Pro Shops President of Hospitality Debbie Bennett told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We have a deep appreciation for our armed forces, first responders, veterans, their families and their unbounding commitment to protect this great country we love. We’re coming up on the 50th anniversary at Bass Pro Shops and it would not be possible if it weren’t for those who have defended our freedoms and those who support conservation.”
The memorial service is scheduled to include the Taney County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office, the Boy Scouts of America, the nationally ranked Ozark JROTC Drill Team, and veterans from the Ozarks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.