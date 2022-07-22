In a rare 3-3 vote, the Branson Board of Aldermen did not go into an executive session on Tuesday, July 19, after a special meeting had been called by several members.
The reason for the unusual division was the potential of a singular candidate being offered the City Administrator position, a subject first breached during the Tuesday, July 12 board of alderman meeting.
The meeting was initially called by Alderman Ruth Denham, who had been unable to attend the most recent Board of Aldermen meeting, to be updated on matters involving the potential hiring of a City Attorney. Denham told Branson Tri-Lakes News the board met with potential candidates in a closed session after the public meeting, and she wanted to get information about contract negotiations which may have been taking place.
When the executive session was brought up in a public session for a vote, as required by law, Aldermen Cody Fenton, Clay Cooper, and Chuck Rodriguez voted against the session. Aldermen Denham, Marshall Howden, and Ralph LeBlanc voted in favor. Mayor Larry Milton abstained from casting a tie-breaking vote, meaning the motion to go into executive session failed on the tie vote.
The three dissenting aldermen told Branson Tri-Lakes News the reason they voted to not have the executive session was because the subject of the open City Administrator position being offered to a single candidate, rather than going through the search process, was going to be brought up, including the possibility of deciding to offer the job to the focused upon candidate.
“We as a board had many meetings to decide on a plan and process to hire a City Administrator,” Rodriguez told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “At our last BOA meeting, the Mayor brought up the idea of stopping the process and hiring an individual candidate believed to be a great choice for the city. After the meeting, I was immediately contacted by a number of city staff and citizens wanting to know why we were not going to follow the outlined process. I work for the citizens of Branson and the employees of Branson, and because of their concerns, I voted not to have the session because I want to see the process take place as we had laid out.”
Both Cooper and Fenton shared similar statements with the Branson Tri-Lakes News, saying the candidate who would have been considered individually could still be the top candidate after going through the process with Baker Tilly, the city’s search firm.
“I have no problem with the person who was going to be considered,” Cooper said. “I just want to make sure we have the best candidate, and they could still be the candidate. But I want to see the process play out.”
LeBlanc told Branson Tri-Lakes News he voted in favor of the closed session because he wanted to have more discussion about the issue, but he did not know about or would not have supported a vote on the candidate in the closed session.
Howden said he was looking for discussion of the matter as well, and when questioned by Branson Tri-Lakes News about Mayor Milton’s statement after the departure of the last City Administrator any final candidate would be meeting with the public before being hired so the public could provide feedback, Howden said he would make sure the process took place.
“I just want to avoid hiring a big city bureaucrat to run our city government,” Howden said. “I’m concerned someone could go through the hiring process, say all the right things, and then after we hire them we find out they’re not the right choice for Branson.”
Howden noted this vote actually raises issues which advocate for Branson becoming a charter city rather than a fourth-class city.
“The city administrator has significant power for an unelected position,” Howden said. “This means we have to be very careful about the decision we make, and I know our board is dedicated to making the wisest decision possible.”
Mayor Milton was out of the state when Branson Tri-Lakes News reached out for comment and he did not return a request for comment by press time.
