Parents and guardians of preschool aged children will have the opportunity to tour the Cedar Ridge Primary Preschool.
Two tours are being provided by Branson Public Schools: Feb. 16, and March 20, to give parents or guardians a chance to meet teachers, support staff, and administrators. They will also see the school’s facilities and learn about programs.
“Cedar Ridge Primary houses preschool and kindergarten students and is dedicated to providing a safe and nurturing environment where children can learn and grow,” Branson Public Schools said in a statement. “The school offers a variety of programs and activities, including language development, math and science, and social and emotional development. The teachers at Cedar Ridge Primary Preschool are highly qualified and dedicated to helping each child reach their full potential.”
Cedar Ridge Primary Principal Carol Furman is focused on making sure parents and guardians are comfortable with their children attending her school.
“We want to ensure that all families have the information they need to make the best decisions for their child,” Furman said.
The tours are limited to parents and guardians of children within the Branson R-IV School District eligible for 2023-2024 preschool. For more information, call 417-336-1887.
