A day after Ramata Italian announced the closure of their Italian restaurant at Branson Landing, the development company behind the Landing announced a new restaurant to take Ramata’s place.
Ozarks Brasserie Restaurant and Bar will be the only French/Italian restaurant on Branson Landing, and it will be headed by Chef Collin Thornton, who most recently led the transformation of the food and beverage program at Bass Pro Shops and its affiliated organizations.
“I am here to stay,” Chef Thornton said in a statement. “After years of travel and experiences my wife, Whitney, and son Seth are thrilled to call Branson, Missouri home. As an avid fisherman, golfer and Harley Davidson enthusiast, the rolling hills of the Ozarks and scenic lakes provide the perfect backdrop for me and my family. Looking forward to bringing Ozarks Brasserie Restaurant and Bar to Branson Landing this spring.”
Thornton oversaw Top of the Rock’s Osage Restaurant’s transformation into a world class steak house; the reopening of the Worman House as a French bistro; and the design and opening of Tall Tales Bar & Grill, Finley Farms, Ozark Mill, and Garrison restaurants.
Ozarks Brasserie will feature fresh seafood and classic European cuisine.
“We are very excited to welcome Chef Thornton and Ozarks Brasserie to Branson Landing,” HCW President and CEO Rick Huffman said in a statement. “Looking forward to having another award-winning chef in the tenant mix at Branson Landing dining on classic French Italian cuisine and having this unique offering to locals and tourists in Branson.”
The plan for the restaurant is to open in Spring 2023 and applications for employment are already being accepted through the restaurant’s website, ozarksbrasserie.com.
