The Table Rock Lake Charity Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Kimberling City.
The festival includes a 5k walk/run, a garage sale, and a classic car show. The Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake, Friends and Neighbors, and the Elks Lodge co-host the event, according to the ‘Table Rock Lake Charity Fall Festival’ Facebook event page.
The day will have fun activities for all ages including:
- A free Kid Zone with bounce houses
- The Table Rock Lake Rotary 5K Race
-Elks Club Car Show
- Food and beverages
- Neighbors & Friends of Table Rock Lake Craft Fair
- A huge 50/50 Raffle. All proceeds benefit local charities
- Fall Food Drive
- Vendors
- Lawn games
- A trackless train
“The festival is a day of fundraising for three organizations that want to show off the lake area and help nonprofits,” Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake Public Relations Chairman Ben Fisher said. “The day starts at 8:00 a.m. with the Rotary Club 5k run/walk at the Port of Kimberling.
“That’s followed by The Elks Club Car Show at 11 a.m. and the Neighbors and Friends Craft Sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.”
This isn’t the first year for these events but it is the first time all these events have been held together.
“Each group has held these events individually in the past, but this is the first time all three groups have worked together to help promote all of the events,” Fisher said.
Fisher explained the day will have activities and events to keep attendees entertained.
“The 5k run/walk features cash prizes and medals for the top three male and female finishers. Plus, the overall winner receives a trophy. All participants will be entered into a raffle to win gift certificates to area restaurants,” Fisher said. “The Elks will sell biscuits and gravy breakfasts and pulled pork sandwiches for lunch.
“The Craft Sale features lake decor, holiday wreaths, jewelry, and home goods.
“There will also be a 50/50 raffle for cash.”
The event will help each group raise money for charities in the area.
“It’s all for charity! The groups use the money to provide grants to area nonprofits,” Fisher said.
“Plus, you can check out three great events all in one spot.”
In the past the Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake, Friends and Neighbors, and the Elks Lodge have given grants to many local charities.
“Grants have been awarded to the Lakes Area Child Advocacy Center, D.A.R.E., Pregnancy LifeLine, food banks, Stone County Citizens in Action, and CHANCES of Stone County,” Fisher said.
For more information visit the ‘Table Rock Lake Fall Charity Festival’ event page on Facebook.
