A 6th grade teacher at Buchanan Intermediate school has been named the “Out of this World Teacher” for the month of October by Central Bank and local radio station KRZK, Legends 106.3 FM.
Kelly Neal has been with the Branson School District since 2000.
“It is such an honor to receive this award, especially knowing the nomination came from a former student who is now in high school and his brother, who is in my sixth grade class this year,” Neal said in a statement.
Central Bank presented the award to Neal during KRZK’s morning show, The Upside with Josh and Them. The award is given monthly to a teacher in Stone or Taney County.
“Teachers are some of the most dedicated people I know, and to have organizations like Central Bank and KRZK recognize us for our hard work, really shows what we do for children is appreciated out in the community,” Neal said. “I am proud to be a Branson Pirate!”
UpSide Host Josh Clark told Branson Tri-Lakes News he agrees with Neal on the passion and dedication of teachers.
“Teachers are a rare group who not only make an impact on this world each and every day, but for days and years to come,” Clark said. “We here at Ozarks DynaCom are just as proud as we can be to play a small part.”
Nominations for local teachers can be made on the Legends 106.3 FM website, legends1063.fm.
