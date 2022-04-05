Showing results of contested races.
Stone County Prop P
Yes 3,359 76%
No 1,020 23%
Clever R-V School Board Member
Vote for 2
Jaredd R King 29 15%
Samantha Mendenhall 33 17%
Sarah Christina Camp 44 23%
Kendall Austin Hedgpeth 32 16%
Jared Monger 53 27%
Crane R-III School Board Member
Vote for 2
Jeremy Moreland 218 38%
Garrett Cox 95 16%
Cori Dykes 249 43%
Crane R-III Prop Pirates
Yes 241 64%
No 139 37%
Galena R-II School Board Member
Vote for 2
Jeremiah Doak 196 34%
Steve Miller 116 20%
Bobby (BJ) Sartin 260 45%
Reeds Spring R-IV RS Vision 2025
Yes 2,011 75%
No 658 24%
Shell Knob #78 School Board Member
Vote for 2
Robert (Bob) Grassino 27 24%
Sandy Cupps 29 26%
Trina Colwell 22 20%
Rusty Rickard 31 28%
Galena question
Yes 39 68%
No 18 31%
Hurley Alderman at Large
Vote for 2
Blaine Martin 24 35%
Linette (Nita) Young 8 11%
Tamey Bowling 28 41%
Katherine Legare 7 10%
Hurley "Non Election" Status
Yes 26 65%
No 14 35%
Hurley Use Tax
Yes 28 70%
No 12 30%
Reeds Spring Mayor
Steve Rogers 94 42%
Robert Scott Chamberlin 129 58%
Reeds Spring Question
Yes 122 56%
No 96 44%
Village of Coney Island Trustee
Vote for 3
Darren D Vest 15 33%
John K Feltner 13 28%
Donald Schwenn 7 15%
Jerry L Alexander 10 22%
Village of Coney Island Use Tax
Yes 15 79%
No 4 21%
