The City of Branson announced a new leader for their HR department.
Hayley Hutchins joins the city after 20 years working in corporate HR departments.
“Hayley is an essential piece in the developing team to move Branson forward,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton said in a statement. “She is respected for building human resources infrastructure by aligning employee initiatives with business goals. I am grateful that as a community we are moving with significant momentum.”
Hutchins’ experience in HR work includes time with Snyder Construction in Ozark and O’Reilly Hospitality Management in Springfield. She will report directly to Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp.
“Hayley’s positive ‘can-do’ attitude along with her empathy when dealing with sensitive workplace matters is exactly what we need and will allow us to reach our full potential at City Hall. We welcome her to our growing team of exceptional leaders,” Stepp said in a statement.
Hutchins holds a bachelor’s degree in Management and Human Resources from Missouri State.
“I am looking forward to being part of bringing people together in building Branson’s dynamic future,” Hutchins said. “With so much opportunity in the Branson area, it’s an exciting time to join the leadership team.”
Her first day at city hall is Friday, March 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.