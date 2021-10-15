Branson Parks and Recreation is hosting a free camp for students from kindergarten through 8th grade on Oct. 22, 2021.
The “School’s Out Camp” is aimed to provide a safe place for kids while area schools are out of session for fall break. The camp is sponsored by Skaggs’ Legacy Endowment but is limited to the first 30 kids who register. The camp will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Branson RecPlex, located at 1501 Branson Hills Parkway.
Campers will get the typical camp experience with games, sports, and crafting.
More information about the camp is available at the Schools Out Camp section of BransonParksandRecreation.com. You can also contact the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368.
Pre-registration can be done online at secure.rec1.com/MO/branson-mo/catalog.
