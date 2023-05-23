The Branson Police Department has announced the retirement of a long-time officer and leader.
Bryan Miller, who served 28 and a half years of service with the department, retired on May 1, 2023. He had most recently served the department as Training and Recruitment Coordinator.
“He held almost every position you can have in the police department and gave his heart and soul to this community,” Police Chief Eric Schmitt told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Beyond the coordinator position, Miller served as a patrol officer, DARE officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Evidence Manager, but Schmitt said it was another role for which he will most be remembered by many in the community.
“He will be remembered by many for his work in the schools,” Schmitt said. “He was a DARE officer, school resource officer. I don’t know how many people have come to me since 2017 and told me the positive impact Bryan Miller had on their lives because of his interaction with him in the schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.