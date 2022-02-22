Tax revenue for the city of Branson in February is significantly higher than in previous years according to new data obtained by the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
The city’s February revenue from the 1% sales tax, which mainly represents sales which took place during Dec. 2021, is $1,325,661. The tax revenue for 2022 is 43.5% higher than Feb. 2021, and the highest February revenue for at least the last ten years.
This brings the year-to-date revenue for the 1% sales tax to $2,520,345, a 34.3% increase over 2021. The amount is the highest in the last 10 years, 9% above the previous high in 2019.
Branson Finance Director Jamie Rouch told the Branson Tri-Lakes News she doesn’t anticipate the rest of the year to show record amounts of increase.
“I think we will continue to see increases throughout the year, but just not on the record levels we saw during 2021,” Rouch said. “I’m very optimistic about the year, I’m just trying to be conservative and pragmatic about the fact more tourist areas around the nation are going to open up throughout 2022.”
The tourism tax receipts for January 2022, which also reflect December business transactions, total $1,696,883, a 62.7% increase from 2021, and a 44% increase over 2020.
The January total was over $500,000 higher than any January in the last 10 years.
A breakdown of the tourism tax shows the leading revenue source were the hotels and motels, which generated almost $575,000. Theaters were second at around $426,000, and “Amusements” (defined as non-theater events like museums, go-carts, zip-lines, etc.) at around $336,000.
Theaters returned to the second highest revenue source for the January tax report, after falling to third in 2021.
The only category which didn’t show at least a 42% increase in revenue over 2021 was amusements, which increased last year while other categories dropped or generated small revenue increases from 2020. Amusements still turned in a 26% increase in 2021.
The 1/2% Public Safety Sales Tax showed a 43.8% increase over 2021 at $653,090. The amount was 25% higher than the highest February check in the four year history of collecting at month’s tax. The previous high was set in the first year of February collection, 2019, at $521,253.
