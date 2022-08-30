The Taney County Ambulance District has a new facility, which will allow better service to the northwest part of the county.
TCAD announced they have obtained use of a building near State Hwy 248 and Bee Creek Rd., close to U.S. 65, which will be used as a new Station 4.
“TCAD Paramedics’ stations are strategically located throughout the county to provide the best possible coverage,” TCAD Public Information Officer Johnathan Tudor told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Station locations are based on years of response data. This new location provides us with a nice facility for our crews while also meeting our response needs.”
Ambulance crews have been working out of a leased station along Hwy 248 but have outgrown the space in the building, which led TCAD to conduct an extensive search for a space in the service area to move the staff.
The new facility is owned by Branson Public Schools, and they will be allowing TCAD use of the building. The building has been upgraded with crew quarters, office space, a kitchen, a gym, and a stock room, along with the ambulance bays.
TCAD officials said the new building gives the crews more room to work, a dedicated workout facility, and indoor parking.
One of the 12 hour shifts currently working out of TCAD Station 1 is moving to the new facility because staff said on social media they are outgrowing the space available at Station 1.
