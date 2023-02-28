The city of Branson has honored three members of the Parks and Recreation department for efforts they took to improve two other departments in the city.
Alderman Marshall Howden gave the monthly Service and Excellence Employee of the Month award to Jim Cartright, Richard Wenk, and Max Whitworth.
The trio were cited for their efforts to make improvements in the city’s IT and HR departments. They made construction improvements to the departments which allowed for more work space, a new office, new carpet, and new paint. They made the installations in a way which minimized any disruption to the two departments.
“They did a fantastic job of seeing a need and being proactive to get it done in an efficient manner,” Howden said.
