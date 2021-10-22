After the entire police force resigned in August and September, officials in Kimberling City are poised to take a big step in rebuilding their police department.
According to a press release for the City of Kimberling City, Mayor Bob Fritz confirmed Todd Lemoine as the candidate to be the new police chief of Kimberling City.
Lemoine was confirmed after a lengthy recruitment process to fill the vacancy.
Lemoine’s confirmation still needs approval from the Kimberling City Board of Aldermen, but he is expected to be approved and will start his new role on Nov. 8.
“Our selection committee was challenged with several qualified candidates for the police chief position. Mr. Lemoine always rose to the top finalists during the interview process,” Fritz said in the release. “He is bringing over 30 years of local and national law enforcement experience to this position. His resume of experience is extensive.”
According to the release, Lemoine and his family recently moved to the Kimberling City area from Louisiana, where he served as the Director of Protection Division and Antiterrorism Officer to the Marine Forces Reserve Command. Lemoine is a retired Sergeant Major from the United States Marine Corps.
Lemoine has been in law enforcement since 1992, where he worked in the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Lemoine was part of the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office for 12 years and held various positions from patrol deputy to captain. After leaving the, Lemoine held a variety of positions with the Marine Forces Reserve Protection Division. In 2016 and in 2020, Mr. Lemoine was named the Senior Government Civilian of the Year.
“Mr. Lemoine is very eager to start and excited for the challenge of rebuilding our police department,” Fritz said. “He has a very outgoing personality and has already become acquainted with many of the citizens in the community. We are very fortunate to have him as a leader in the city. His main goal is to serve the citizens and let them know he and his officers will always be available to help in any way. I would like to thank [Stone County]Sheriff Doug Rader and the rest of the members of the selection committee for their input and time in this process.”
