A “who’s who” of Missouri politics descended on the convention center at Big Cedar Lodge Saturday, April 2, as the Taney County Republicans hosted their 2022 Lincoln Days.
Several candidates for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination visited the event along with the hopefuls to replace Rep. Billy Long in the 7th Congressional District. Even with the expected redistricting of Congressional districts, which will place much of Taney County into the 8th Congressional District of Rep. Jason Smith, the Branson and Hollister areas should remain in the 7th district.
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick attended the event to talk about his run for the state auditor’s position, but joked he was really there because his family dumped him off and went to have fun in Branson.
“My wife kicked me out of the car here and then took the kids to Fritz’s Adventure,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m here without a car, so I’ll be hanging around afterward for a while.”
Fitzpatrick also said he’s hoping to get the auditor’s office back for the Republicans, giving the party a sweep of state-wide office holders. The current state auditor is Democrat Nicole Galloway, who is not seeking another term.
Congressman Jason Smith of the 8th Congressional District spoke to the group, joking he referred to his district as “God’s Country” but because they needed a little more of God’s country he was glad to have part of Taney County in his future district. Smith noted in previous congressional maps, part of Taney was in the 8th congressional district.
Smith shared a story about growing up with working-class parents who didn’t care much for politics and what happened when he called his mother from Air Force One while he was sitting next to President Trump.
“She gets on the phone and says ‘Is the plane going down?’” Smith said. “When I said no, the plane was fine, but I was sitting there with the President and he suggested they call her, she said ‘I don’t have time for this right now’ and then hung up.”
State Sen. Karla Eslinger, who because of redistricting will be representing Taney County starting in 2023, spoke to the audience about her positions on a number of issues, including her hard stance on protecting the 2nd Amendment and Castle Doctrine.
“I have a bill which is going to expand Castle Doctrine so you can protect yourself not only in your home but your workplace or anywhere you have to be,” Eslinger said.
Eslinger also said she was shepherding a bill through the house to protect the rights of people of faith to live by their beliefs.
“I also have a bill which makes sure your religious freedom and your right to say no to a vaccine is protected,” Eslinger said.
The candidates for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 7th district were all given over five minutes to speak to the group.
Jay Wasson gave a quick background of career before talking to the crowd about some of the “worsening social situations” in the nation, which he said were created and enhanced by President Joe Biden and his administration, including immigration issues and a border crisis.
“Under Donald Trump, [immigration] was the best I’d seen at any point in my lifetime,” Wasson said. “We had Mexican soldiers defending the southern border. We had people waiting in Mexico for their immigration cases. And we had a wall being built. In less than eight months, we have the worst situation I have ever seen. We have people pouring across the border. We don’t know where they’re from, we don’t know where they’re going, we don’t know anything about them. And some fools wanted to give them $450,000 apiece at one point. It’s totally flipped in less than a year.”
Wasson also called the withdrawl from Afghanistan “an embarassment” and said Biden helped strengthen terrorists by “leaving military equipment behind” and Biden had made America “look weak.”
State Senator Eric Burlison talked about bills he introduced in the senate about Castle Doctrine, Constitutional Carry, and concealed carry.
“When I introduced [those bills], even the NRA told me they didn’t think I’d be able to get them passed,” Burlison said. “I fought for six years to get Missouri to a place where we passed Constitutional carry, stand your ground law, expand Castle Doctrine, and make Missouri one of the most 2nd Amendment friendly states in the union.”
Burlison said he was “Christian, conservative, Republican, in that order.”
Audrey Richards joked she didn’t have the endorsements of Ted Cruz like fellow candidates but she did have her mom’s endorsement and it was most important. She highlighted she was the only candidate living in Taney County and the only one who grew up in the area.
“I know you get your veggies from Walmart, your home goods at Target, and your meat at Harter House,” she said, drawing laughter from the attendees. “I know it’s way easier to get oil out of water than it is to get Suddenlink to fix your internet…I grew up here.”
Area pastor Alex Bryant, touched on his background and achieving the “American Dream” of having a healthy family, a ministry, and the ability to travel the country to speak about the promise of America. He said through travel he discovered the national media is doing their best to divide the nation by hiding the fact most Americans love the country.
“They don’t want us talking about what’s good for America,” Bryant said. “Last year, at 38 different speaking engagements across the country, we found most people want what’s best for America. It doesn’t matter what color you are, what gender you are, how old you are, how young you are. The media doesn’t want us to realize this because they’re trying to divide us on race, on gender.”
The county’s current State Senator, Mike Moon, said he felt the Lord impress on him one day he was expecting others to do things for the country he wasn’t willing to do himself, and so he jumped into the political arena to stand up for his beliefs. He said he could see his children would not be able to experience the America he knew growing up.
“The way our country is changing, when they grow up to be my age, they won’t have the same freedoms and liberties I have,” Moon said. “I could have retired a year ago, but I realized it’s too important as our liberties are being taken from us, we can’t sit on the sidelines.”
Moon also railed against men competing in women’s sports, noting there is a transgender athlete in Greene County who is already causing issues. He said he is advancing a bill which would protect girls competing in athletics at all levels of competition within the state, including on the collegiate level.
Several candidates for the U.S. Senate nomination to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt were also in attendance, including Rep. Billy Long. Long spoke about the recent message to Missouri voters from former President Donald Trump regarding Long’s campaign.
“‘Have the great people of Missouri considered the big, loud, and proud Congressman Billy Long for Senate?”” Long said, quoting Trump, noting the former President said it wasn’t an endorsement. “‘But I’m just asking,’ the former President said. “He’s asking you to take a look at me, I’m asking you to take a look at me.”
Long noted he received the largest amount of votes of any of his political races in the last election.
Rep. Vicki Hartzler addressed the crowd by providing details about her background, family, and their small business.
Hartzler quickly noted she had received the endorsement of Sen. Josh Hawley, who she quoted as saying she had “the integrity, the heart, and the toughness Missouri needs.”
She said the reason she’s running is “because we’re in a crisis.”
“I am the candidate in this race who has a track record of conservative leadership,” Hartzler said. “I will be ready on day one to stop the train wreck and to save our nation. We need to get our economy going again. Biden has driven up horrible inflation. We need to stop printing money and we need to stop paying people to stay home.”
Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis area lawyer who became nationally known after being shown holding a gun to protect his home from protesters who broke into his neighborhood, made statements passionately defending the 2nd Amendment and gun rights, and said an outsider like him is the only way to see real change in Washington.
“If you like the mess this country is in, if you like where we’re at today, then vote for the traditional politician,” McCloskey said. “Then hold your breath for significant change, because it isn’t going to happen…we need to make the government recognize this is our country, they work for us, they’re not public masters, and they work for us. We will be a free people, we are not sheep, we will not consent.”
Several candidates for community alderman races were also in attendance asking for last minute support for the Tuesday election.
