The 40th Annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition is taking place through Saturday at Branson Landing.
The event honors 40 years of the SuperRigs competition, where drivers display the rigs they use to routinely haul supplies across the nation. All of the trucks in the competition are required to be actively in use by their owners or companies.
They compete for 24 awards including best chrome, best lights, and best of show. The best of show winner along with eleven others are chosen for the annual SuperRigs calendar, which will also feature the city of Branson.
The event is free to the public. More information available at rotella.com/superrigs.
A full story on the event along with more photos will appear in Wednesday’s Branson Tri-Lakes News.
