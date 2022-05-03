Hundreds of Christians from around the region will gather together Thursday morning, May 5, at the Branson Convention Center for the 21st Annual Ozark Mountain Prayer Breakfast. The event is being held in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer.
The event will open with a breakfast at 6 a.m., followed by a program which will include inspirational singing, an award presentation, and a keynote address from Silver Star Recipient and Vietnam Veteran Captain Allen B. Clark.
The Ozark Mountain Prayer Breakfast is sponsored by the Branson Christian Business Men’s Committee. The group is a “movement of men dedicated to prayer while sharing the gospel and hope of Jesus Christ.”
The group first formed in 1993 under the leadership of Don Gabriel. The group met for almost seven years before hosting the first Ozark Mountain Prayer Breakfast in 2001. The event began with about 250 in attendance and now regularly draws over 1,200.
Keynote speaker Clark is a West Point graduate who served in Vietnam as a Military Intelligence Officer who worked undercover operations against Cambodia. He suffered horrific injuries to both legs which required amputation below the knees. In his time in combat, Clark earned a Silver Star, Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Air Medal, and Combat Infantryman’s Badge.
After leaving the military, he served his nation as a special assistant to Texas Governor Bill Clements from 1979 to 1981, and served in two positions in the President George H.W. Bush administration, first as assistant secretary for Veterans Liaison and Program Coordinator, and then as director of the National Cemetery System of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The annual Don & Dorothy Gabriel Kingdom Builder award will also be given to someone who “contributes to the quality of the community by demonstrating in word and action a dedication and dynamic Christian life.” The award is for someone who “puts others ahead of self” and “lives by Christian vision and mission.”
The 2021 winner of the award was Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin.
More information about the breakfast can be found on their website, ozarkmountainprayerbreakfast.com.
