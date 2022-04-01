Branson High School hosted the 2022 Job Olympics on March 24.
The Job Olympics is a competition for students with disabilities where they face off in real life job simulations. Their efforts are judged by volunteers from the community who work in the various fields that are represented in the competition.
The Olympics included an opening ceremony before two hours of competition and a closing ceremony where the winners received their awards.
One of the categories was in Culinary Arts. The students were challenged to create a special “gourmet” grilled cheese sandwich and prepare it for the judges. David Robertson won the competition, with Rosie Schaffer in second place, and Zayden Jacobsen in third place.
Here are their winning recipes:
The Sweet Robertson (Dessert Sandwich)
2 slices Hawaiian sweet bread
1 tablespoon Mascarpone Cheese
1 tablespoon Cream Cheese
2 tablespoons crushed pretzels
2 tablespoons Nutella
2 tablespoons Marshmallow Cream
Butter
1. In a bowl, mix Marscarpone and cream cheese
2. In a bowl, mix nutella and cream cheese
3. Spread one slice of bread with butter, placing the buttered side down on a griddle.
4. Spread the top of the slice of bread on the griddle with the cheese and nutella mixtures
5. Sprinkle pretzels on top of spreads
6. Butter the piece of bread not on the griddle, then place on Swiss cheese, butter side up.
7. Gently flip and fry the sandwich until both pieces of bread are golden brown.
Rosie’s Fiesta Grilled Cheese
2 slices of white bread
2 slices of Mozzarella cheese
2 slices of Colby Jack cheese
1/2 cup taco seasoned ground beef
2 Tablespoons salsa
2 tablespoons diced tomatoes
2 tablespoons shredded lettuce
1 tablespoon butter
1. Spread butter on one slice of bread, then place that bread butter side down on a griddle.
2. Add two slices of mozzarella cheese
3. Add 1/2 cup of seasoned beef
4. Add salsa
5. Add diced tomatoes and shredded lettuce
6. Add two slices of Colby Jack cheese
7. Butter the piece of bread not on the griddle, then place on Swiss cheese, butter side up.
8. Gently flip and fry the sandwich until both pieces of bread are golden brown.
Zayden’s Meaty Grilled Cheese Sandwich
2 slices of sourdough bread
Butter
Mayo
5 slices of pepperoni
2 slices of ham
2 slices of cheddar cheese
2 slices of swiss cheese
1. Spread one slice of bread with butter, placing the buttered side down on a griddle.
2. Spread the mayo on the bread that is on the griddle.
3. Add cheddar cheese
4. Add meats
5. Add Swiss cheese
6.Butter the piece of bread not on the griddle, then place on Swiss cheese, butter side up.
7. Gently flip and fry the sandwich until both pieces of bread are golden brown.
