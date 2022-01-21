The city of Branson is looking for the public’s feedback on changes to the Stormwater Program.
The city’s Public Works/Engineering Stormwater Division is seeking response from the public through Friday, Jan. 28.
A webinar recorded June 15, 2021 about the changes has been posted on the city’s website on the “Stormwater Management” page. The page will be available through Jan. 28th and provides a link to a comment form if citizens wish to provide feedback.
A hard copy of the plans can be picked up at the Stormwater Coordinator’s office, inside Branson City Hall, 110 W. Maddux Street. Interested residents who pick up hard copies can then comment through the website form or they can mail their responses to the city of Branson Public Works/Engineering Department, 110 W. Maddux, Suite 310, Branson, MO, 65616.
Information about the city’s stormwater management operations can be found on the city’s website under Public Works/Engineering.
