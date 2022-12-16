A Forsyth student took home the first place title in the Missouri Farm Bureau FFA Speech Contest.
According to a press release from the Missouri Farm Bureau Federation and Affiliated Companies, Madilyn Cook, of Forsyth, won first place in the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) FFA Speech Contest, earning a plaque, $150 for her and $150 for her chapter at Forsyth High School. Cook is the daughter of Ashlae and Larry Cook.
Cook placed first in the Southwest District FFA speech contest earlier this year in order to compete at the state level. She is under the instruction of FFA chapter advisor Clint Gailey.
Cook presented her speech at the state level in front of several hundred Farm Bureau members during the Sunday, Dec. 4, evening program. The contest was part of Farm Bureau’s 108th annual meeting which took place at the Lake of the Ozarks.
The Farm Bureau supports the FFA Public Speaking Contest in its efforts to nurture the leadership qualities of future spokespersons for agriculture. The contest gives participants a better understanding of Farm Bureau and how the organization works for Missouri agriculture. Those participating in the contest include the top winner in six district competitions. All cash awards are provided by the Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture.
