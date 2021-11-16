Branson area residents will be seeing snow plows and salt spreaders driving around the community on Wednesday even if the weather is sunny and dry.
Wednesday, Nov. 17, the city of Branson will be providing the annual winter weather training for equipment drivers. The drivers will take practice runs on snow routes and go through safety procedures.
In a press release, Branson Public Works staff asked drivers to give the trucks “plenty of space to operate.”
Public Works says that the city has over 250 lane miles of roads inside the city limits. A team monitors weather conditions to predict freezing precipitation, and will deploy the plow drivers to pretreat bridges and high traffic areas.
The city maintains two salt barns with up to 1,200 tons of material including road salt, rock chips, and mixed materials. The city can also produce salt brine, beet juice, and calcium chloride to pretreat bridges and roadways.
In 2020-2021’s winter season, Branson Public Works spread 520 tons of material on roadways, drove over 15,600 miles, and used 1,261 gallons of fuel in 1,718 hours of work.
The city provides winter weather preparedness information on their BransonMo.gov website in the Public Works/Engineering section of the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.