The City of Branson’s finance department is reporting the city’s reserve numbers are much higher than predicted before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finance Director Jamie Rouch made a presentation to the Board of Aldermen during a Thursday, September 23, 2021 study session, where she laid out the assumptions made by the finance department pre-COVID and the actual revenue returns.
“We wanted to make sure we had strong enough assumptions so the operations of the city could keep ongoing,” Rouch said. “We took the five months of our strongest (tax) revenue months and anticipated a zero return in those months. Then we said ‘ok, what can we do to sustain a 45% decrease in our taxes?’”
Rouch outlined to the board the items finance either reduced or eliminated in 2020 because of COVID assumptions, including:
—a hiring freeze on 22 unfilled positions, and furlough of 10 part-time positions
—68 seasonal positions on hold
—no raises
—all capital spending cut
—no new vehicles or large projects
—no travel expenses
—no meals or lodging expenses
—non-essential contracts put on hold or terminated
She noted Branson ended 2020 much better than anticipated.
“Although we were down in taxes quite a bit, it was nowhere near what we anticipated in sales tax,” Rouch said. “And we weren’t down as much as we assumed in tourism tax.”
She told aldermen the way the city’s systems have worked, any revenue above expenditures is placed into the city’s reserve.
Rouch made a special point to the board that these reserves do not have an impact on the city’s current concerns for the 2022 budget.
“I don’t want this conversation to get confused with the conversation we had last Friday,” Rouch said, in reference to a Finance Committee meeting. “That is for 2022’s budget and then long term results, and we are working on that road map. We’ll talk about this next Friday.”
After a short disruption to the meeting due to a power outage, Rouch resumed her presentation by showing the anticipated reserves versus the city’s actual reserves:
—General fund 23% anticipated, 77% actual
—Transportation fund 18% anticipated, 134% actual
—Parks and Recreation fund 23% anticipated, 42% actual
—Water/Sewer fund 16% anticipated, 34% actual
—Tourism fund 41% anticipated, 54% actual
Rouch said the significantly better revenue drove the higher levels of reserve funds. The sales tax for the general fund was only down 14.7% instead of the anticipated 45%. Public safety tax was down 14.6%; transportation tax down 14.8%; and the tourism tax down 33.4%.
She then told the board the city’s finance staff had to prepare the current year’s budget based on those COVID impacted numbers and before they had the complete totals on COVID’s impact on city revenues.
“While we were in the middle of our assumptions for 2020, we had to build the budget for 2021,” Rouch said. “We did not know what we were up against, except for the fact we knew what we were in the middle of. So our projections for 2021 were based off the model we had already been working with…and we projected sales tax not being whole. We projected many expenditures based on the model we were currently dealing with, or the 2020 model.”
Rouch said in actual dollars, the finance staff anticipated a general fund reserve balance in the 2021 budget of $2.3 million at the end of 2021. The updated 2021 projections, which are created by several departments in the general fund and not just the finance department, the reserve is projected at $8.4 million.
She quickly noted the money is for the reserve, not the daily city operations as was discussed in other budget meetings. The reserve was previously described by Rouch as being the emergency fund for a family’s budget, to cover big expenditures or emergencies, not to offset a deficit in the regular budget.
Rouch said the city is sitting at $10.2 million in taxes as of the first week of September 2021, compared to $7.1 million last year, and $8.7 million in 2019.
“Our reserve is healthy compared to where we projected it to be in 2021,” Rouch said.
She said the transportation fund is projected to be $4.3 million; public safety at $3.1 million; fire department $3.7 million reserve; parks $785,000; tourism is $20.76 million; water and sewer $61.8 million. Rouch noted the majority of water and sewer reserve are assets.
“Ongoing, long term, is our issue,” Rouch said. “It is not currently the reserve. We are behind in capital, because we cut all capital, so we’re behind in putting capital out there we need to get. There is a $7 million gap out there. But our reserves are higher than in our 2021 budget.”
Rouch told Branson Tri-Lakes News that the city’s reserve rules require each fund have 20% of anticipated annual operating expenditures.
The aldermen and mayor raised several issues with Rouch, including alderman Bill Skains talking about how revenue was running behind demand for the city’s needs and the resulting issues, such as fire and police not having reliable equipment or vehicles because of delayed maintenance or related issues, would have an impact on city revenues.
Rouch said that issue was one of the reasons the city implemented a priority based budgeting model.
“Someday you have to look at the overall picture and decide, and some of those decisions are tough decisions,” Rouch said.
Mayor Larry Milton took issue with the assumptions in the budget and assumptions made in future years are used to say the projected future budget is balanced.
“When we look at our budget, what I’m still cautious about, is we have line items in years 2024, 2025, 2026, we have zero dollars budgeted for,” Milton said. “I look at it, and it doesn’t feel comfortable saying we have a five year balanced budget when we know sitting here today we are going to have those expenses.
“I’m looking through these budget meetings. We have a short term fix for 2022, but as mayor I have the appetite to address those unbalanced numbers and I’m hoping the board has the appetite to address them. Let’s quit kicking the can down the road. If this board doesn’t address them, if there’s zero budgeting, we know the next board will be faced with the same shortfalls.”
Milton said while Rouch said they need to look at revenues, he would like to “get our fiscal house in order.” He said if the public knew the city staff had done all they can to manage city funds in a wise manner, they’ll be more likely to say they understand inflation and a willingness to accept part of the burden to close the shortfall.
The mayor noted how hard it is for working class people to live within the city of Branson.
“It’s no secret it’s expensive to live in Branson, Missouri,” Milton said. “Eleven percent of our city employees live within city limits, give or take. That tells you that you can afford a bigger house, less cost, less fees, in Nixa, Ozark, Hollister, and other surrounding communities.
“And in the business community, it’s no secret it costs more to open and operate a business in the city of Branson than surrounding communities.”
The mayor then expressed his disapproval of event fees because the city receives more income in tax revenue than increased fees.
“Instead of chasing the pennies, let’s chase the dollars,” Milton said. “If we had more businesses, it generates more tax revenue.”
When the meeting moved to the next topic, city staff began a presentation to aldermen about raising fees within the city, which lasted about 90 minutes, and was about one-third of the presentation when the meeting was disrupted by a second power outage. The alderman decided instead of risking losing power and having the computer systems shut down a third time, they would end the meeting and have the remaining bulk of the fee presentation presented at the end of the regularly scheduled alderman meeting on Sept. 28.
