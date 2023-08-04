The expression “singing for your supper” may have been around a long time, but for one diner in the heart of the 76 Strip, this year marks the 30th year of serving songs with supper to Branson residents and guests.
Mel’s Hard Luck Diner, home of the singing servers, opened in 1993 under the ownership of Silver Dollar City. The 1950s style diner serving a variety of All-American fare features neon lights throughout the restaurant, with 45 vinyl records, photos of both legendary local performers and all-time singing greats, and vintage Coke memorabilia lining the walls.
Mel Bilbo, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife Liz, told Branson Tri-Lakes News the restaurant wasn’t always filled with singing servers when they purchased the business 18 years ago.
“It wasn’t a singing server restaurant when it started,” Bilbo said. “It was just a diner, and the [front entrance room] was the original space. The other part of the diner was an outside patio and then it was enclosed.”
He said the idea for singing servers wasn’t even his idea.
“The idea for singing servers came from one of the employees one day,” he said. “They saw something similar to it. It’s actually common at some Italian restaurants to have servers singing opera and things like that. So they started singing here, just off the cuff, and then the company put in a sound system, which was more than background music, and the rest, they say, is history.”
Silver Dollar City named the restaurant the “Hard Luck Diner” and initially Bilbo didn’t want his name added to it.
“I wasn’t going to do it,” Bilbo said. “Everyone told us we had to do it. They said from TV and movies and drive-in that adding Mel’s would be perfect. So I said ‘OK, we’ll do it’ and they added Mel’s to the neon sign out front and now it’s called Mel’s as much as it’s called the Hard Luck.”
Over the years, some of the Hard Luck’s singing staff made their way to national television or to regular roles in Branson shows.
“We had two who’ve appeared on America’s Got Talent and one on American Idol who is still with us, Matt [Kester] is still with us and works one or two days a week,” Bilbo said. “We have several who are in shows [in Branson] right now.”
Bilbo said they try to be responsive to the servers if they get an opportunity to be in a show.
“We try our best to work with their schedule so we don’t interfere with their shows,” he said. “They get to sell their CDs, or not just CDs but J-drives or whatever they have, and for some of them it’s been quite lucrative.”
He said servers have to get their music approved before they can sing it in the diner.
“We have to approve because it’s a family restaurant,” Bilbo said. “There’s some raps we wouldn’t likely agree with, maybe some old pop stuff. But if there’s a question they can ask us about it, and we’ll OK them if we’re familiar with it, and if we’re not familiar with it we’ll listen to it and then decide.
“But most of [the servers] know they can’t do something that would offend the customers because they want to sell their CDs.”
Bilbo said that only about a quarter of the menu has his fingerprints on them, like the Chili Mel’s Way, but he does have some requirements for the food you would get at Mel’s Hard Luck Diner.
“The chicken fried steak has always got to be able to be cut with a fork,” he said. “It’s called chicken fried steak, not country fried steak as some places around here call it, because I’m from Texas. We call it chicken fried steak and I expect that here.
“The portions, I’ve always said, they have to be big. You’re on vacation, many of our people are hearty, like me, and you don’t want them to go away hungry.”
Bilbo said they take some of their items they receive pre-made, like the chicken corn chowder, which they get from Campbell’s soup company, but they add milk and their own mix of spices to make it richer with a different flavor.
He also revealed a secret about their burgers.
“Burgers are something most people don’t realize because they’re so good, but they’re pre-fried at a warehouse for us and brought to us frozen,” Bilbo said. “The reason I do it is because ground beef is so dangerous that if we cooked it fresh we’d have to depend on every cook knowing how to judge a well done burger.
“Most of my career was spent in theme parks. While most of my work was on the operating side, I also had a lot of interest in food service. The guy who was head of the food service for all the Sea World and Busch Gardens parks told me ‘No matter what a customer says, always serve ground beef well done, because it’s too dangerous. It’s not protected unless it’s cooked well done. So I have a company that ensures us that it’s well-done and we recook it here at the Hard Luck.”
He said it’s all about making sure they don’t serve a customer something dangerous.
Mel said they’ve had to make some changes since COVID-19, because they can’t get some of the same ingredients. One of the issues was their chili, where they had to find a new base for their chili, and when they found one whose taste they liked it was too watery to put on chili dogs.
“We had to make some changes so that it didn’t make the hot dog buns soggy,” he said.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, there were seasons where they couldn’t get french fries or even burgers.
“There was a small period where we had to cook all the burgers here,” Bilbo said. “Our system was not designed to cook that much greasy food and it clogged up the vents. Some vents we normally would only need to clean once a week we had to clean every night.”
He said one of the things they made sure to do was keep their staff paid during the lockdown.
Another notable thing about Mel’s Hard Luck Diner is when you look at the wall showing photos of the singing servers, there is not a lot of turnover among the staff.
“There are some who have been here longer than we’ve owned the place,” Bilbo said. “The singing servers, we have a few every year who move on to something else, maybe they get a better show or came to Branson and tried it and moved on. The singing servers are usually the lowest amount of turnover among the staff.”
He said overall they tend to have less turnover than many other restaurants, but they are still in need of help.
“This is our third record year in a row, but we can’t open seven days a week because we don’t have enough staff,” Bilbo said. “We’ll still have a record, well ahead of last year’s record, and who knows how long it will keep going? What’s amazing is we’re doing records at six days a week, beating results from seven days a week.”
He said he knows tourists expect restaurants in Branson to be open seven days a week and he hates disappointing them by not being open on Sundays. However, he joked he likes to give his staff a rough time about not seeing them in church, despite his giving them off Sundays.
As a Branson businessman for decades, he said he feels what Branson is doing appealing to families, reunions, and the military are key for continued success.
“We know the World War II vets are just about gone or in condition to come here, but all the armed forces since then are often holding reunions here,” he said. “Families continue to have reunions here. Sports like baseball and softball. It’s not just one thing, it’s the combination of them which brings success.
“Some things stay, some things come and go. But trying new things, trying new restaurants, that’s the way to go.”
Mel’s Hard Luck Diner’s singing servers are singing for their supper Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. See menus and more at melshardluckdiner.com.
