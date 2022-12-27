The Branson Police Department will soon be clean shaven again, but their efforts in No Shave November and Decem-Beard will be significantly helping a fellow first responder’s family during a difficult time.
The department provided a check for $3,318.88 to Taney County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matt Wheeler and his wife Margo. Margo has been battling stage 3B colon cancer and the Branson PD wanted to help the family with medical expenses and incidental expenses related to Margo’s treatment.
“We are very proud of our employees and the community for the support they showed for a blue family here in the Ozarks,” Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It was great seeing the Wheeler’s today and Margo is definitely our inspiration as she fights this disease. We are also very appreciative of CORE for their unsolicited decision to also dedicate their fundraising efforts to the Wheeler’s.”
The department waived their requirements for clean shaven officers during the month if they made a donation toward the No Shave November fund. Officers could extend their facial hair experience through December, called Decem-Beard, for a second donation.
The BPD also found a way for female officers and employees to participate by putting blue streaks in their hair.
“People always asked us about sponsoring the women, and we really wanted to include them,” Schmitt told the Branson Tri-Lakes News in November. “We researched and found the ribbon color for colon cancer was blue, and we thought what a better way to get the women involved than to allow them to put something blue in their hair.”
Deputy Wheeler told the Branson Tri-Lakes News he and his family were grateful.
“It’s been amazing what they did for us,” Wheeler said. “I was raised where you don’t like to have attention drawn to you and my wife is the same way, but at the end of the day this shows you what our community is capable of. Everybody in the community as a whole, there’s just so many to thank, Branson PD, CORE reached out to us, the Scott Britton Memorial Fund, it’s just been amazing. I don’t know how else to say it.”
Wheeler said the community is blessed to have the men and women who are first responders in our area.
CORE announced at the event they were making $1,000 donation to the Wheeler family.
