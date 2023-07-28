Voters in the city of Branson will have the opportunity on Tuesday, Aug. 8, to provide additional tax income to public safety in the city thanks to the sale of marijuana.
Citizens will be voting on this ballot measure: “Shall the City of Branson, Missouri, impose a sales tax of three percent (3%) on all retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold in the City of Branson, Missouri to go to the General Fund and be used for public safety?”
City leaders, who know most voters in the city are not in favor of adding more taxes, want voters to realize the tax wouldn’t impact anyone who is not buying the product.
“Only marijuana users will pay the marijuana tax and that will provide our police department the funds to enforce the law, pretty simple,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton said.
The state of Missouri recorded over $1 billion in adult-use marijuana through June according to the state’s Division of Cannabis Regulation.
Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt, who cannot advocate for the tax due to his position with the city, did agree to share some of his ideas for the funds that would be created by the tax and how it would help his department deal with increased enforcement of traffic and other laws associated with marijuana.
“Based on my experiences in Colorado law enforcement, throughout the legalization of marijuana, I have a good idea of what to expect,” Schmitt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I have provided this information to city leadership and they have elected to utilize any funds received for Branson PD efforts.”
Schmitt’s plans include: Education for youth, provided via school resource officers and other educational materials and initiatives, to limit the impacts of marijuana on our youth; improved traffic enforcement and education to address the increased driving while impaired by marijuana violations with a goal to prevent injuries or death due to operating vehicles while impaired by marijuana; and increased law enforcement related to the black market for marijuana that will come with its increased availability.
The city of Rockaway Beach also has an identical measure on the ballot as the city of Branson, although there is currently no marijuana dispensary within the Rockaway Beach city limits.
As a frequent visitor and potential resident, I’d prefer Branson uphold the Federal status on the use of marijuana being illegal. The entire reason we’ve spent so much of the last 25 years in Branson is the wholesome, family atmosphere. If you must allow it, the tax should be much higher!!
