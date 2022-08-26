Cox Medical Center Branson will be opening a new neuromuscular clinic inside the outpatient center in conjunction with the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The new clinic will be one of three in MDA clinics in the state.
The clinic will be a center where pediatric patients with a neuromuscular condition can be treated by a team of doctors including pediatric neurologists, physical therapists, orthotics, nutritionists, and social workers. Patients can be referred to other medical services such as cardiology, if needed.
“This has been a goal of mine since I began with CoxHealth a year ago,” Cox Branson Pediatric Neurologist Dr. James Collins said in a statement. “It took a lot of planning and the work of many colleagues to make this idea come to life. We’re excited to offer these services for our community in southwest Missouri and make all the care they’ll need convenient for them.”
The CoxHealth Foundation helped secure the MDA grant for the clinic.
“This grant is a starting point for funding a critical piece of care for which there is a gap in our region, “ CoxHealth Foundation President Lisa Alexander said. “Thanks to Dr. Collins and this grant from the national Muscular Dystrophy Association, we are able to provide a service for our patients that we did not previously offer at CoxHealth.”
The clinic will be held the first Friday of each month beginning Sept. 2 at the CoxHealth Pediatric Speciality Center inside Suite 501 at the Cox Branson Outpatient Center.
More information about the new clinic is available by calling 417-269-1010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.