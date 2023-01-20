The city of Branson will soon be looking for a new city clerk following the upcoming retirement of Lisa Westfall.
Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News Westfall’s last day will be Friday, Feb. 10.
“I have been made aware that Lisa Westfall tendered her notice of retirement to the Board of Aldermen on Jan. 10, 2023, with her official last day to be Feb. 10, 2023,” Stepp said. “I have the highest respect for the 30 plus years she has committed to Branson city government.”
Westfall told Branson Tri-Lakes News after the retirement of her husband last year, they felt it was her turn to retire so they can begin a new adventure of retirement together.
“On Jan. 10, 2023, I officially announced my retirement to the city of Branson,” Westfall said. “It is with great anticipation that I look forward to the next chapter of my life but also with sadness. It’s been my honor to serve the citizens of Branson for over 33 years. The experiences have been incredible and I cherish so many memories. The city clerk and municipal court team is a group of talented, hard-working employees and I thank them for their dedication and especially their friendship. God has provided me so many opportunities and I feel so fortunate that He’s providing me the opportunity to retire. My last day in the office will be Feb. 10, 2023.
“The city of Branson will always have a place in my heart.”
Westfall began her career with the city in 1989 serving as court administrator, duties which she still continues today in her role as city clerk. She was promoted to Deputy City Clerk in 2002 before becoming city clerk in 2005.
Westfall recently served as acting city administrator from April through September 2022 following the departure of former CA Stan Dobbins, although that was not the first time she has filled a similar role. She also acted as the interim city administrator for two months in 2013.
Mayor Larry Milton wished Westfall well in retirement.
“The entire city hall appreciates 33 years of service Lisa has provided to the citizens of Branson,” Milton said. “Recently she really stepped up when she served as city administrator for six months and made some much needed cultural changes within city hall. We wish her well in her next chapter.”
Alderman Ralph LeBlanc said the city was blessed by Westfall’s service.
“Her retirement decision is one that I am sure she and her husband have contemplated vigorously,” LeBlanc said. “Lisa has been a steadfast pillar of Branson City Hall for 33 years. She has been part of many administrations and has seen many city administrators, mayors, and aldermen come and go and through it all she remained dedicated to her duties. As much as I would love to get five to seven more years of service from her, I know that her decision to retire is respected and Branson Missouri was very blessed to have her serve as the city clerk.”
Alderman Ruth Denham thanked Westfall for her service.
“I wish Lisa the best in her retirement and am grateful for her over 30 years of dedication to the city of Branson,” Denham told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
In addition to her service to the city of Branson in the role of city clerk, she has also volunteered for multiple other organizations and groups in the region. She was a member of the Hollister School Board for 12 years, including serving as board president from 2006 to 2014. She was a member of the Hollister Rotary Club and served both as vice president and treasurer of the organization.
As of press time, Westfall’s position has not been listed on the city’s website for those interested in applying for the job.
