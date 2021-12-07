A judge with ties to Taney County has been named to a seat on the Southern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced in a press release Dec. 3, he had appointed Judge Jennifer Growcock to replace the recently retired appeals court judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer.
Growcock has been serving as an associate circuit judge in the 38th Judicial Circuit which covers Christian County.
According to information provided by the Missouri Supreme Court, Growcock represented School of the Ozarks in a 2006 case before the Southern District regarding an unemployment issue, winning the case after arguments before the court.
Growcock also represented College of the Ozarks in a 2007 case involving the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. She represented the city of Branson in a 2013 case before the Eastern District on a change of venue dispute.
Growcock was chosen over Judge Joseph Hensley of Jasper County, and her colleague in the 38th Judicial Circuit, Presiding Judge Laura Johnson.
The Southern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals covers 44 counties including Taney and Stone counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.