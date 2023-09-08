The Hollister Board of Education gave a show of thanks in the form of the August Community Spotlight Award to the Hollister Police Department and former Hollister School Resource Officer Bret Taylor at the Monday, Aug. 29 school board meeting. 

Hollister School District Superintendent Brian Wilson shared his appreciation for the police department and Taylor, stating the school district is better off for their efforts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.