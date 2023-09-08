The Hollister Board of Education gave a show of thanks in the form of the August Community Spotlight Award to the Hollister Police Department and former Hollister School Resource Officer Bret Taylor at the Monday, Aug. 29 school board meeting.
Hollister School District Superintendent Brian Wilson shared his appreciation for the police department and Taylor, stating the school district is better off for their efforts.
“We have the City of Hollister, the Hollister Police Department, and our former SRO Bret Taylor to thank for the great SRO program we have here,” Wilson said. “We have a lot to be thankful for and we would not be where we are, and have the ability to go farther and continue to grow, without them and their leadership. We will be forever grateful for the years that Bret Taylor served as our SRO and the selfless service he gave to our students, staff, and community.”
In attendance were Taylor and Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt, who accepted plaques in honor of their service to the community and school district through the SRO program.
“I feel very blessed to have been welcomed into so many families’ lives,” Taylor said. “I can only hope I did some good and that I will be able to be back in a position to help the children of Hollister again at some point. Chief Schmidt, the Hollister School District’s administrators and counselors set me up to succeed and I am eternally grateful to them for that.”
Taylor resigned from his position as school resource officer at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. In his place, Corporal for the Taney County Sheriff’s Office and former Board of Education member Chris Kaempfer was selected for the position for the 2023-2024 school year.
“I am truly honored to step into my role as the Hollister School Resource Officer,” Kaempfer said. “I am fueled by the excitement of contributing to the growth, well-being, and success of Hollister students. Together, with the school community, we will continue to build upon the foundation laid by the Hollister Police Department and Taylor. I am committed to building positive relationships, nurturing trust, and ensuring that every student can pursue their education without any hesitation. This opportunity is not just a job for me; it’s a chance to make a lasting difference in the lives of our future leaders.”
Wilson spoke of the closely knit relationships between the city of Hollister and local law enforcement agencies, and their ability to work well together for the greater good.
“We are very fortunate to have the relationships we do with the city of Hollister, the Hollister Police Department, and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office,” Wilson said. “The way each of these organizations work together and are willing to come alongside each other and Corporal Kaempfer to ensure a smooth and seamless transition is a testament to what a truly special place this community is.”
For more information, contact the Hollister School District at (417) 243-4000.
