The Branson School District will be offering “Conscious Parenting” classes from the end of October through the month of November.
The classes will be free to all district parents, guardians, and grandparents.
“Our belief is that by partnering together, we can build healthy, brain-smart families who help children grow and learn,” Branson staff said in a newsletter.
Conscious Parenting classes will aim to teach parents how to help their children become successful in developing positive social and emotional skills. The classes are centered around the “brain-based program” developed by Conscious Discipline. Lessons will revolve around safety, connection, and problem-solving.
The first session of classes begins Oct.26, but requires registration in advance no later than the close of business on the first day of classes.
Classes will take place at Cedar Ridge Primary from 5:30 to 7 p.m, with free child care provided during class time.
Interested parents or caregivers can register through email at roundda@branson.k12.mo.us, or by calling 417-336-1887, extension 6326.
