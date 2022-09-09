A Merriam Woods man has been sentenced to federal prison for sex crimes against children.
Billy Rae Clark, 29, was sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 7, to 17 years in federal prison without parole and 30 years of supervised release following his incarceration, after he pled guilty on April 12, 2022 to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
Court documents state Clark secretly recorded a 15-year-old girl while she was taking a shower. Clark placed his cell phone in the bathroom so it recorded the girl in the shower. The girl discovered the phone and the video, then reported it to another person who contacted law enforcement.
Investigators found 19 images on the phone of a second child victim, an 11-year-old girl, including images of child pornography.
The case was investigated by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force. The case is part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative.
