The city of Branson has honored a resident for her efforts in renovating a historic Branson building and giving it new life.
Susan Halfacre was given the city’s “You’ve Been Caught Doing Something Good” award at the Aug. 23 Board of Aldermen meeting.
“Susan is receiving this award because of her efforts to grow Branson while preserving its unique history,” Mayor Larry Milton said during the presentation. “She recently purchased a dilapidated 1937 building in the historic Branson downtown district. She remodeled and created two unique new businesses, Vintage Mercantile and Sterling Real Estate Group.”
Milton said the businesses drive new customers to the downtown area.
He also highlighted the ways Halfacre protected the building’s unique character throughout the renovations to keep the spirit of the downtown area intact.
“She is a great example of a city of Branson resident with a commitment and vision for planning the city’s future while protecting its unique past,” Milton said.
Residents of the region who feel a Branson resident has done something noteworthy for the city can submit a nomination for the “You’ve Been Caught Doing Something Good” award on the city’s website, bransonmo.gov.
