City of Branson leaders wasted no time in removing the “Acting” tag from Hillary Briand’s job title.
During a closed session of the Board of Aldermen on Valentine’s Day, a decision was made to name Briand the city’s new City Clerk, replacing the recently retired Lisa Westfall. Briand had been named Acting City Clerk following Westfall’s retirement on Friday, Feb. 10.
“As Deputy City Clerk for the past 15 years, Hillary knows how we operate front to back and has what it takes to make a real impact in our community and to put our residents first,” Mayor Larry Milton said in a statement. “I am confident she will continue to help us go in the positive direction we have been headed.”
Briand has worked for the city as deputy city clerk since Sept. 2007.
“Hillary is one of the hardest working employees at the city,” Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp said in a statement. “Combine that with her positive attitude and there is no telling just how much she can accomplish in this leadership role. I am excited to work with her and am excited to see her flourish.”
The city clerk is responsible for keeping a journal of the actions of the Board of Aldermen and other city records. They are also responsible for handling issues related to transparency of city operations such as responding to Sunshine Law requests.
“I am humbled and excited for this opportunity to serve the citizens of Branson,” Briand said in a statement. “The city is a wonderful place to work and I look forward to future conversations and collaboration with city staff, the Board of Aldermen and the citizens of Branson. Combining my life experience with a job I am passionate about is a dream come true and I’m ready to jump in and get to work.”
A replacement as deputy city clerk was not announced.
