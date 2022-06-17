A group of Branson Junior High students were given a unique educational opportunity when they were taken on an American History Field Trip to Washington, D.C. and New York City.
The trip is taken every two years so every junior high student has a chance to be a part of the trip. The trip is led by 7th grade American History teacher Karen Hart with the assistance of other school staff.
“Shortly after starting my teaching at Branson Junior High, I began to feel a desire to see my students learn outside of the classroom,” Hart told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I talked to Dr. Bryan Bronn, our principal, about working with EF Educational Tours to set up a domestic travel experience for these students. I had his full support. Since then, we have taken four different trips. We have settled on a five day trip which includes Washington DC and New York City. The trips are fast and furious and absolutely exhausting, but so worth it.”
In Washington, D.C., the students had photo stops at the White House, Washington Monument, and the World War II memorial. They were able to tour either the Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum, Natural History museum, African Art museum, American History museum, and American Indian museum. They also engaged in a walking tour of the U.S. Capitol, the Library of Congress, and the U.S. Supreme Court, and attended the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
In New York, the students visited iconic buildings like the Empire State Building and One World Observatory, visited Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty, and Times Square, were given tours of midtown and the Financial District, caught a Broadway play, and given a tour of Ground Zero and the 9/11 Tribute Museum led by survivors of the 9/11 attacks.
During each of the stops, the students were educated about the locations and their importance to the history of America, as well as the overall significance of the two cities in the nation’s history.
“I love watching the faces of students when they see the landmarks and icons of our country up close and personal,” Hart said. “Our travel guide shares his wealth of knowledge in an easy manner which draws in the students. The kids learn so much, and they don’t even know it’s happening!”
Hart says almost 200 students have taken part in the tours.
