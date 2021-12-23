Skeletal human remains have been found near Fall Creek Road in Branson.
The Branson Police Department received a 911 call around noon on Wed., Dec. 22, after a person found skeletal remains along Fall Creek Road in a “heavily wooded area.” Police and the Taney County Coroner’s office investigated the site of the remains Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.
No identification of the remains has been announced to the public.
According to a press statement, the coroner is working with medical personnel and a forensic dentist to identify remains and find a cause of death.
This is a developing story and Branson Tri-Lakes News will update when we have more information.
